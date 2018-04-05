AC/DC - All-Star Band Featuring NIKKI SIXX, SCOTT IAN, RUDY SARZO Perform At BON SCOTT Tribute Event; Video

An all star band featuring Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) and others paid tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott on April 3rd at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Video footage from the event can be found below.

Organized by comedian Dean Delray, AC/DC Comedy & Rock Show: A Tribute To Bon Scott features a string of standup comics performing before the all star band took the stage to run through AC/DC's classic 1978 album Powerage in it's entirety.