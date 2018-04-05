AC/DC - All-Star Band Featuring NIKKI SIXX, SCOTT IAN, RUDY SARZO Perform At BON SCOTT Tribute Event; Video
April 5, 2018, an hour ago
An all star band featuring Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) and others paid tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott on April 3rd at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Video footage from the event can be found below.
Organized by comedian Dean Delray, AC/DC Comedy & Rock Show: A Tribute To Bon Scott features a string of standup comics performing before the all star band took the stage to run through AC/DC's classic 1978 album Powerage in it's entirety.