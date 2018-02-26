AC/DC - All-Star Band Featuring NIKKI SIXX, SCOTT IAN, RUDY SARZO To Perform Powerage Album In Full At BON SCOTT Tribute Event

An all star band featuring Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Jesse Hughes (Eagles Of Death Metal), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) and others will pay tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott on April 3rd at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA.

Organized by comedian Dean Delray, AC/DC Comedy & Rock Show: A Tribute To Bon Scott, will feature a string of standup comics performing before the all star band takes the stage to run through AC/DC's classic 1978 album Powerage in it's entirety.

Says Scott Ian: "I’m going to do my best to honor Malcolm’s mastery. And I’m going to bang my fucking head playing songs from my favorite AC/DC record."