AC/DC - Aussie Fans Break Air Guitar World Record; Video

More than 150,000 people turned up in black denim to pay tribute to iconic Aussie rock band AC/DC last Sunday, as they lined the streets of Perth's Canning Highway from Freo to Applecross.

917TheWave.com.au reports that they were there to hear eight awesome bands and artists (whilst riding on trucks along the 10 km stretch) perform covers of AC/DC's biggest hits to commemorate forty years since Bon Scott’s ashes were laid to rest in Freo Cemetery.

Not only was it an impressive turnout, but a Guinness World Record was broken as more than three and a half thousand fans smashed the record for the biggest air guitar gathering as revellers strummed their hearts out to "Highway To Hell", led by air guitar champion, Alex Roberts… aka Jinja Assassin. Watch video below.

Perth Festival posted the Guinness World Record victory on their Instagram page: "YOU ROCK! We've done it - we smashed the world record for biggest air guitar gathering at 3722 people 🙌 Thanks for sharing the stage with us!"