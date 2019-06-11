AC/DC - Big Balls Photo Book Available For Pre-Order; Trailer Video

Rufus Publications' upcoming book, Big Balls - Rare And Unseen AC/DC Images From 1976-1981, is now available for pre-order at this location.

In 1976, AC/DC came to the UK for the first time to begin the Lock Up Your Daughters tour of small venues, sponsored by Sounds magazine. Photographers Dick Barnatt and Michael Putland worked closely with the band in the UK at this time, extensively shooting them onstage and off. A collection of pictures from The Nashville Rooms and the Marquee kickstarts this beautiful, limited edition, coffee table book of images from 1976 to 1981. Photographers Dick Barnatt, Michael Putland, Fin Costello and George Bodnar have opened their archives to provide these amazing visual essays of the band between 1976 and 1981, culminating in the headlining performance at the second Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington in front of a crowd of 85,000 fans.

Renowned rock journalist and fan Howard Johnson provides an extensive essay of the bands rise in the United Kingdom during this formative, explosive period of AC/DC’s amazing career.

Former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans, who features in many of these shots and was pivotal to the bands most important period, provides a unique introduction and has personally signed each copy of the book.

Big Balls is a 288-page coffee table book showcasing AC/DC through the most spectacular part of their incredible career. Each copy is numbered from 1 to 750 and comes in a black, material covered slipcase making this a unique, unofficial collectors item for all fans of the band.

Free “No Wuckin’ Furries” T-shirt if ordered before July 31.