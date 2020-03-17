AC/DC - Bonfest 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Organizers of Bonfest, the "annual celebration of rock’s greatest ever frontman, Bon Scott", held in the beautiful surroundings of his Scottish hometown, Kirriemuir, have issued the following update in regards to this year's event:

"In light of advice received from the Scottish Government, it is with great sadness that we announce that Bonfest 2020 has now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Although very disappointing for everyone, we need to make sure that yourselves and the good people of Kirriemuir are as safe as they can be in these uncertain times. To protect the health and well being of both yourselves and the residents of Kirriemuir we ask that you DO NOT travel to Kirriemuir over the festival weekend.

"All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund from Brown Paper Tickets, so there is no need to contact us.

"In this difficult time for the events community, if you feel able to donate your refund to help support DD8 Music as a charity we would greatly appreciate it. To help protect the future of Bonfest and the charitable work that DD8 Music carries out, please donate here.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has bought tickets, sponsored the festival, volunteered, supplied goods and services, bands and artists and anyone who has ever been involved over the past 15 festivals. WE SALUTE YOU!"

