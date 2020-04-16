AC/DC - Bonfest 2020 To Be An Online Affair

AC/DC fans will rock on during lockdown in a virtual celebration of the band’s legendary frontman Bon Scott, reports Graham Brown of UK news site The Courier.

For more than 15 years, the Kirriemuir baker’s son has been honoured with a gathering of fans from around the globe. Scott was the band’s vocalist and lyricist from 1974 until his death in 1980 at the age of just 33.

A bronze statue of Scott was unveiled in the centre of Kirrie for the 10th anniversary Bonfest in 2016 but there will be no international influx this year after the Coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to pull the plug on the three-day May event.

Undaunted, the Bonfest team is lining up an online AC/DC extravaganza for a worldwide audience. “Things have been very challenging following the cancellation of this year’s event,” said Bonfest chairman John Crawford.

“However, we are planning a six-hour virtual Bonfest on May 2. The format for this will be a best of Bonfest through the years and that will be around two hours of past pub and support bands, followed by four hours of special guests and AC/DC main tribute bands.”

For further details, visit Bonfest 2020 on Facebook.