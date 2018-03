AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie", lifted from the band's 1977 album Let There Be Rock, can be heard in the new trailer for ABC's upcoming reboot of the classic sitcom, Rosanne.

Roseanne Barr's long-running hit sitcom will return for a 10th season on March 27th. Check out the trailer, which made it's debut during last nights Oscars ceremony, below: