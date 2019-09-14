AC/DC - Commemorative Coins Celebrating For Those About To Rock And The Razors Edge Released

The Cook Islands - who are citizens of New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean - have released new silver coins honouring two classic AC/DC albums: a two dollar coin commemorating AC/DC’s landmark 1981 album, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) and a ten dollar coin celebrating AC/DC’s 1990 album, The Razors Edge. The obverse side features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. These are the third ad fourth in a series released by Liechtenstein’s CIT Coin Invest AG. The first two were Highway To Hell, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) and Black Ice (which is sold out).





Descriptions read as follows:

For Those About To Rock 2 Dollar coin:

“The latest release of this successful collection is dedicated to another million selling album (No 1 in US) from these hard rock icons. With the release of this hit record the band went on tour for more than one year. Still today, the title song is always the last song of an AC/DC concert with firing cannons on stage. For those about to rock is also a variation of the phrase “We who are about to die, salute you”, which is how ancient gladiators greeted their emperor when entering the arena. Angus Young got the idea for the title of the song after reading a book about the ancient gladiator games. This ½ oz silver coin showcases a historic cannon and has a diameter of 38.61 mm with a striking proof finish.”

Country: Cook Islands.

Year: 2019

Face Value: 2 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 1/2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm.

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 5000







The Razors Edge 10 Dollar coin:

"Everybody knows the beginning guitar riff of Thunderstruck which is probably the most successful song of this 1990 released album. With Razors Edge, AC/DC celebrated a phenomenal comeback with 5 million sold units just in US alone! Just like the album, the latest piece of the series is a huge hit! Why?

Check out the proof finish that is expertly colored in just the right spots and a mind blowing high relief based on our smartminting© technology is a modern 3D version of the original album cover. This 2 oz Razors Edge coin is on the cutting edge of minting technology!"

Country: Cook Islands.

Year: 2019

Face Value: 10 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm.

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 999