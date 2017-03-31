AC/DC Cover Story Featured In April Issue Of Record Collector Magazine

AC/DC are featured on the cover of the April 2017 issue of Record Collector magazine.

Says Record Collector Editor Ian McCann: “There’s a new issue of the mag on sale around about now or nowabouts, with a big picture of AC/DC on the front looking terrifyingly youthful... apart from Bon, who was born aged 36. AC/DC? Forget what I said about hip. But hang on a cotton-pickin’ minute there Musky, ’cos this is about how they came to be stars, datin’ back to when they were young and cool. It’s an entertaining story of rock’n’roll ambition nearly thwarted by misadventure and a lesson in how hard work and chants about infections of the intimate areas can bring success. Ewww.”

Get the new issued on newsstands, or subscribe to the magazine at this location.