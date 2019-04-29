AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD's New Zealand Restaurant To Close In May

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd's Tauranga, New Zealand restaurant, Phil's Place, will be closing in May. The following statement has been posted via the Phil's Place Facebook page:

"This is a huge thank you to all of you that have followed and supported Phils Place Restaurant since we re-opened on 10th April 2013. As from 5th May, Phil's Place will be closing to be rebranded as Salinity Restaurant and Bar. Thank you again from all the management and staff."