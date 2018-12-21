AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD Selling New Zealand Mansion; Photos

NEWS.com.au is reporting that AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has listed his New Zealand mansion.

The six-bedroom property at 64 Harbour Drive in Otumoetai in the Bay of Plenty region is made up of two apartments and has been owned by Rudd for the past nine years. Interested buyers will need some cash though, with the property having a price guide of $4.1 million NZD (Around $3.9 million AUD).

Read more and see photos at NEWS.com.au.

News arrived a few months ago that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, have been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust).

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks. Angus Young decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and headed back to the studio to record and mix them with fellow bandmates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson.

Stay tuned for further updates from the AC/DC camp.