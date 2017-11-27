AC/DC Fans Campaigning To Get Christmas #1 Single With "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"; Video

A campaign to get AC/DC to #1 this Christmas has been reignited following the death of founding member Malcolm Young, reports The List.

The 64-year-old guitar legend tragically passed away earlier this month - following a lengthy time living with dementia - and fans of the iconic band have since flooded the owners of the AC/DC For Christmas No.1 Facebook page, with requests to reactive the petition to get them at the top of the charts this festive season.

In 2013, "Highway to Hell" was the track fans wanted to see at #1. However, it only made it to #4, and was beaten by X Factor winner Sam Bailey and her cover of "Skyscraper". A recent poll carried out by the page, ended up with 92% saying they want to see the rock titans back in the charts.

The post read: "After the sad news of Malcolm's loss today and producer and brother George last month, our inbox has been overwhelmed today with suggestions to bring back the page's main aim ... to put AC/DC at the top of the Christmas chart.

"We did an amazing job in 2013 ...giving the band its highest ever UK single chart placing (#4)... but who would be up for having another crack at putting an Acca Dacca classic above an X Factor nobody in tribute to Malcolm, George, and Bon? (sic)"

There was also a separate survey run on Twitter for which song should be the chart-topping contender. "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)" was the most popular, receiving 35% of the vote. "Whole Lotta Rosie" was not far behind with 34%, and "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)" got 31%.

Fans of the band who want to help out will need to purchase "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)" for 99 pence between December 15th to 11:59 PM on December 21st or stream it 150 times.