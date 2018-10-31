AC/DC - Former Drummer SIMON WRIGHT Weighs In On Band's Upcoming Return With BRIAN JOHNSON And PHIL RUDD - "I Think It's Fantastic, I Think The World Is Righted Again"; Video

Great news came down recently that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, have been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust).

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks. Angus Young decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and headed back to the studio to record and mix them with fellow bandmates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson.

Speaking with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show at the October 25th Bowl For Ronnie event in Studio City, CA, former AC/DC drummer Simon Wright - who joined the band after the departure of Phil Rudd in 1983, and recorded three albums with them including Fly On The Wall, Who Made Who and Blow Up Your Video before leaving the group in 1989 to join American heavy metal band, Dio - talked about AC/DC.

Said Simon: "Well, I'm not close anymore, but I thought when Axl came in, I thought he did an amazing job, you know. And it's really difficult to fill somebody's shoes like Brian, but he came in there, and I thought he did a great job. I'm assuming he saved the tour, you know, 'cause it's hard to carry on with no singer. So I think he did a really good job. As far as what's happening now, I know as much as you. I read it on the Internet and stuff, but if what they're saying is happening, I think it's fantastic, I think the world is righted again, they're together making music, and that's awesome."

Without question, AC/DC are one of the greatest rock bands in history. Their mammoth power chord roar became one of the most influential hard rock sounds of the '70s and is synonymous to rock culture to this day. It continues to be one of the defining sounds of rock and metal, and combined with the larynx-shredding vocals of Bon Scott (1974 - 1980) and Brian Johnson (1980+), the band enjoyed commercial success well into the 2000s, even up until 2016 selling out stadium shows across the globe.

Let There Be Rock - Orchestrated is a world first and brings to light a unique production scale that brings the thunderstruck sounds of AC/DC in to a world all of its own, featuring a lineup of some of the world's best rockers coming together to form a super group and backed by a 30-piece Symphony Orchestra to power out the biggest sound ever created! As previously announced, this unique concert event will hit four stages in Australia this year in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Thirroul.

The team behind Let There Be Rock is pleased to announce that next year, on January 19th, Let There Be Rock - Orchestrated will bring down the house at the one and only currently scheduled US event, taking place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles (just before the 2019 NAMM Show). Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite and can be purchased here.

A VIP meet & greet is also available to attendees and can be purchased via the Eventbrite link above. The meet & greet will take place post-show and will include a photo op with the entire all-star band, plus early entry into the theater for prime viewing position selection!

At Let There Be Rock, attendees will hear the full orchestrated rock arrangements of many AC/DC classics including "Highway To Hell", "You Shook Me All Night", "T.N.T", "Whole Lotta Rosie" and so many more in this two-hour concert production. Imagine Back In Black, the seminal anthem of generations, with the power of the 30-piece Symphony Orchestra conducted by Australia's most celebrated conductor - George Ellis, behind one of the most rocking super bands assembled!

Titled in recognition of AC/DC's fourth Australian album released in 1977, Let There Be Rock - Orchestrated will feature all the hits from AC/DC's career from both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras. With a second to none lineup featuring AC/DC and Dio's own Simon Wright, ex-Judas Priest and renowned heavy metal vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens, Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Nielsen, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin, The Edgar Winter Group guitarist Doug Rappoport, Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whit Crane, YouTube guitar phenomenon Fillipo "Solo Dallas" Olivieri, guitar legend Joel McDonald, former bassist for ARIA Hall of Famers The Angels James Morley, and buzzworthy powerhouse rock vocalist Cynthia Gallie on lead vocals, this show will prove to be one of the most exciting rock 'n' roll events to hit Los Angeles next year.

