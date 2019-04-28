AC/DC Frontman BRIAN JOHNSON Talks Inspiration, Culinary Favourites, And What Ruins The Dining Experience

Edible Sarasota, a local print magazine celebrating local farms, local restaurants and local businesses in Sarasota, FL recently caught up with AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, who has lived in Sarasota for almost 30 years. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

ES: Is there a food you wish you loved?

Johnson: "Ha, I’ll eat anything. There might be a few foreign dishes that you’ll think, 'I’m not sure I want to put that it in my mouth,' but deep-fry it or add a little salt and vinegar and I bet it’s delicious. You can deep-fry the worst things on the planet ... just put some butter on it."

ES: What non-culinary influence inspires you?

Johnson: "Great pieces of music, obviously. Music is so inspirational, whether you’re happy or sad, there’s always something to listen to. And watching fabulous race drivers doing things I long to do and can’t even get close to. I’m inspired by people who achieve the almost impossible odds of being the best in the world in anything, whether it’s music, racing, cooking, anything."

ES: What can ruin a restaurant?

Johnson: "Oh, lots of things, but can I say that I think mobile phones should be banned in all restaurants? It’s rude to the diners and the staff. It’s become a massive problem."

Back in August 2018, news came down recently that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, have been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust).

As no official statement has been made by the band since, news of Johnson's return up to this point has been regarded as a rumour. Johnson has now (reportedly) confirmed he is back with AC/DC according to a post by the American band Terrorizer, who ran into Johnson at an airport in Sarasota, FL.

From Terrorizer: "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said "Yes" and that he is " Sick of denying it". So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks. Angus Young decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and headed back to the studio to record and mix them with fellow bandmates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson.

Stay tuned for further updates from the AC/DC camp.