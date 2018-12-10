AC/DC - Funko To Release ANGUS YOUNG Pop! Vinyl Figures In January
December 10, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Funko have announced the upcoming release of Angus Young Pop!, in tribute to the legendary AC/DC guitarist, due in January. A message from Funko follows:
"If your favorite mode of transportation is the Highway To Hell, you’re in for a treat. Funko is ready to add some high voltage rock ‘n’ roll to your collection with the release of its Angus Young Pop! The AC/DC lead guitarist and co-founder is rocking on his guitar as officially licensed Pop! musician with a Chase figure that’s wearing a hat with an “A” and devil horns. An Angus Young Pop! with a red jacket is available as a FYE exclusive."