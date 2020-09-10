AC/DC - Get ANGUS YOUNG's Gargantuan Back In Black Tone In A Box; Video

Guitar World has released the new video below, stating: "Get Angus Young's gargantuan Back In Black tone in a box with SoloDallas's Schaffer Replica pedals."

Guitar World tech editor Paul Riario recently caught up with Italian guitarist Filippo Olivieri about learning and duplicating the idiosyncrasies of the Schaffer-Vega system, and replicating them in pedal form.

Watch the video below, and find more details here.

In other AC/DC-related news, Sky Arts will air the new documentary, Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, on September 17. The doc was filmed at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in California.

A synopsis: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo’s LA studio to share stories about life on the road."