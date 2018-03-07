AC/DC - Giant Sculpture Of Late Vocalist BON SCOTT Unveiled In Melbourne; Video

A permanent sculpture in tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott was unveiled in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, March 6th. Video of the unveiling from Paul Cashmere can be seen below. The sculpture can be found in AC/DC Lane, exploding out of the exterior wall of Cherry Bar.

Supported by the Victorian Government’s 'Rockin’ The Laneways' initiative, Cherry owner and booker James Young collaborated with local street artist Mike Makatron on the project.

"I've painted the laneway annually for about five years now - always a varied interpretation of the theme of music and it’s an honour to add a permanent 3D element that pays tribute to a great Australian rock and roll band and its lead singer Bon Scott, but also to music in general," Makatron said.