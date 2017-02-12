AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG And ROSE TATTOO's ANGRY ANDERSON Join GUNS N' ROSES On Stage At Second Sydney Show (Video)

For the second night in a row (February 11th), AC/DC guitarist Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia for "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff". In addition, G'N'R ripped through Rose Tattoo's "Nice Boys", which they covered on their Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP, with frontman Angry Anderson. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

