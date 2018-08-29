AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Discusses 1975 Brawl With DEEP PURPLE Road Crew - "...And BON, He Had Someone In A Headlock"; Historic Video Surfaces
August 29, 2018, 14 minutes ago
The 1975 Sunbury Festival in Australia is a part of rock music folklore for a number of reasons - the first being the performance of Deep Purple's Mark 3 lineup, and the second being the huge onstage fight with AC/DC. Angus Young sets the record straight in this historic video interview.
The rare video below features footage from the Australian Sunbury Music Festival: