AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Expected To Join GUNS N' ROSES On Stage In Sydney This Weekend

Rumours are swirling that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young will join Guns N’ Roses on stage at their shows this weekend in Sydney, Australia. AC/DC are scheduled to perform at ANZ Stadium on Friday and Saturday night (February 10th, 11th).

According to a report from Business Insider Australia, there’s a possibility that Angus might join Guns N’ Roses on stage at one or both of the concerts. Within the report it’s revealed that GN’R fan site, Guns Over Oz, “has confirmation” that the band has “rehearsed a couple of AC/DC songs (most likely “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie”). They also rehearsed Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys”.”

Meanwhile, GN’R bassist Duff McKagan issued a tweet (below) revealing that Angus met the band upon their arrival in Sydney.

Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney; 'airport security' wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young is an orange vest! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 8, 2017

Correction: Angus Young was IN an orange vest....not IS an orange vest.... — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 9, 2017





