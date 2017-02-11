AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Joins GUNS N' ROSES On Stage In Sydney; Fan-Filmed Video Of "Whole Lotta Rosie" And "Riff Raff" Posted

Rumours were swirling this week that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young would join Guns N’ Roses on stage at their shows this weekend in Sydney, Australia. According to a report from Business Insider Australia, there was a possibility that Angus might join Guns N’ Roses on stage at one or both of the concerts. Within the report it’s revealed that GN’R fan site, Guns Over Oz, “has confirmation” that the band has “rehearsed a couple of AC/DC songs (most likely “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie”). They also rehearsed Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys”.”

Meanwhile, GN’R bassist Duff McKagan issued a tweet (below) revealing that Angus met the band upon their arrival in Sydney.

Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney; 'airport security' wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young is an orange vest!

— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 8, 2017

Correction: Angus Young was IN an orange vest....not IS an orange vest....

— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 9, 2017

Young did indeed hit the G'N' R stage on february 10th in Sydney, Australia minus his trademark school uniform. Check out the footage below featuring the AC/DC hist "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff".

