AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Joins GUNS N' ROSES On Stage In Sydney; Fan-Filmed Video Of "Whole Lotta Rosie" And "Riff Raff" Posted

February 11, 2017, 37 minutes ago

news guns n' roses ac/dc angus young hard rock

Rumours were swirling this week that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young would join Guns N’ Roses on stage at their shows this weekend in Sydney, Australia. According to a report from Business Insider Australia, there was a possibility that Angus might join Guns N’ Roses on stage at one or both of the concerts. Within the report it’s revealed that GN’R fan site, Guns Over Oz, “has confirmation” that the band has “rehearsed a couple of AC/DC songs (most likely “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie”). They also rehearsed Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys”.”

Meanwhile, GN’R bassist Duff McKagan issued a tweet (below) revealing that Angus met the band upon their arrival in Sydney.

Read more at Business Insider Australia.

Young did indeed hit the G'N' R stage on february 10th in Sydney, Australia minus his trademark school uniform. Check out the footage below featuring the AC/DC hist "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff".

 

 

 

Guns N’ Roses complete tour schedule can be found at this location.

