AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Makes Guest Appearance During GUNS N' ROSES Nijmegen Show (Video)

On July 12th, Guns N' Roses performed at Goffertpark in Nijmegen, Netherlands as part of their Not In This Lifetime tour. One again, they were joined by AC/DC guitar icon Angus Young for covers of his band's "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff", which has happened previously in Hannover, Germany and Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video of the performances are available below.

Guns N' Roses landed in Israel ahead of their concert in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, and were forced to cancel a visit to Jerusalem following a terror attack in the city, reports Ynet.

Frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were supposed to land at Ben-Gurion Airport last night and wanted to tour Jerusalem the next day, but eventually arrived in Israel early in the morning and their tour of the city was postponed.

Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates:

July

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome At America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field At Mile High - Denver, CO

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AR

8 - Marlins Park - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

23 - Rock In Rio Festival - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

26 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paolo, Brazil

29 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile

October

1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, AR

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA