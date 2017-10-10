AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Pays KEITH RICHARDS A Visit At ROLLING STONES Gig In Dusseldorf

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, who lives in Aalten, Netherlands, hopped over to Düsseldorf, Germany to pay a visit to his friend, Rolling Stones guitar legend Keith Richards, when the Stones played that city on their current No Filter tour.

Richards posted the following via Facebook: The upcoming limited edition AC/DC book from Rufus Publications, entitled Rock Or Bust: The Official Photographic Tour Book, has been printed. Check out the video below:

The first official AC/DC book with an introduction by Angus Young, the book covers the full extent of AC/DC’s groundbreaking 2015 world tour supporting the multi-million selling Rock Or Bust album released in 2014.

Starting in Coachella, the Rock Or Bust tour has played to millions of fans around the world, setting records for attendance and sell out times. It is also the last tour to feature legendary vocalist Brian Johnson.

Renowned music photographer Ralph Larmann has captured AC/DC throughout this incredible tour, creating an amazing photographic documentary of the band and fans in action.

This 300mm square coffee table book has been produced in conjunction with the band and features an introduction by Angus Young. Printed on 170gsm art paper and with 264 pages in full colour, this coffee table book features hundreds of behind the scenes images and live action shots of key dates on the 2015 tour tour, finishing in Australia in December.

The Official Leather and Metal Edition:

Bound in recycled, black leather with a pewter embossed logo and supplied in a red metal, die cut slipcase together with 300mm square art prints of AC/DC album covers. Individually numbered and limited to 500 copies.

- A unique AC/DC collectible weighing 6 kilos!

- Normal price £295 plus shipping.

- Pre-order price £275 inc FREE worldwide shipping.

Click here to pre-order now.

The Official Standard Edition:

A large format, softcover book with matt lamination and spot UV supplied in a presentation black buckram slipcase with foil embossed logo. Printed in colour on 170gsm art paper.

- Normal price £95 plus shipping.

- Pre-order price £85 inc FREE worldwide shipping.

Click here to pre-order now.

The Bundle Editions:

Both versions of the book bundled together at a special price for pre-orders.

- Normal price £390 plus shipping.

- Pre-order price £330 inc FREE worldwide shipping.

Click here to pre-order now.

Final Shipping Date: October 16th, 2017