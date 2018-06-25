AC/DC - Irish Filmmakers Shoot To Thrill At BON SCOTT Statue

Denim-clad and horn-wearing fans of all ages answered an Irish film company’s recent rallying call to gather at the town statue honouring late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott for a head-banging session which will feature in a new documentary for US broadcast giving a bird’s eye view of Britain, reports Graham Brown of The Courier.

The Bellies Brae statue was selected by Tile Films as one of the locations on a tour of Scotland gathering footage for the Aerial Britain programme being put together for the Smithsonian Channel.

Alongside other British landmarks and events such as Highland Games, the Dublin-based film company approached organisers of Kirriemuir’s annual Bonfest tribute to the town’s famous rock son to include the statue on their list of locations.

Scott emigrated with his family to Australia as a youngster before going on to reach rock god status as the lead singer in the band formed by Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

