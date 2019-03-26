AC/DC, JIMI HENDRIX, LED ZEPPELIN, PINK FLOYD And Others Featured In Songs To Forget: Bad Tracks By Great Acts eBook; Video Trailer

Released in ebook format on April 1st, Songs To Forget: Bad Tracks By Great Acts is a humorous and informed chronological guide to possibly the worst tunes by popular music’s best artists. The ebook, penned by music addict Keef Strang, covers all genres as it travels from AC/DC to Frank Zappa and retails at $2.99. Get it here.

The fruit of more than two years’ research, Songs To Forget: Bad Tracks By Great Acts includes pearls such as Pink Floyd drafting in a dog on vocals, Stevie Wonder singing in Latin and The Pixies trying and failing to get on the Shrek 2 soundtrack. Other notable entries include Johnny Cash narrating a sound engineering trip to the Grand Canyon and Smokey Robinson recording a lament to a space monster.

The ebook features an overview of every decade, while each song entry presents the cringeworthy track itself as well as the story of the artist in question and the context of the tune. This approach allows a focus not just on the bands and singers, but also on the shifting history of popular music and the fickle nature of this worldwide business.

"With a diamond-stylus-sharp knowledge of music history and a sense of humor that's fittingly sacred-cow-skewering - but never unforgiving or mean-spirited - Keef Strang keenly cues up an epic playlist of tunes many rockers would likely prefer to leave buried as B sides, bootlegs, or bonus tracks." Peter Aaron, author of If You Like the Ramones... and The Band FAQ; coauthor with Richie Ramone of I Know Better Now.

The rock writings of Keef Strang have been published in the US in Paraphilia magazine and in Italy by Distorsioni. Under another name, he has had articles published by The Financial Times, Forbes and Gastronomica magazine. He has also read his poetry on BBC Radio and has had a short story included in a collection published by the police department of the Belgian city of Liege. Songs to Forget is his first book.

Book trailer video: