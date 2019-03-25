AC/DC - Late Frontman BON SCOTT’s Tour Letter Bought At Auction By State Library Of Western Australia For $14,000

NEWS.com.au is reporting that the identity of the bidder who paid $14,000 at a US auction for a letter written by former AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been revealed. It was the McGowan Government.

The three-page letter - written two years before his death to former girlfriend Valerie while the band was touring the US in 1978 - was auctioned in Los Angeles earlier this year. It makes direct references to his hard drinking, financial struggles and the band’s gruelling tour schedule.

Scott also writes about the mental health struggles of drummer Phil Rudd and his own desire to “check myself into a sanitarium for a month”.

The letter was written on Hilton stationary while AC/DC were in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is printed in capital letters, with several spelling mistakes and the use of ampersands rather than the word “and”.

But, according to the WA State Library’s local music expert Adam Trainer, the letter also reveals an articulate, sensitive man who clearly understood the trappings of success.

“There is a perception of Bon Scott - especially from the lyrics of his songs - that he was a malevolent, mischievous person,” Mr Trainer said. “But this letter shows a different side, tender and emotional.”

Read more at NEWS.com.au.