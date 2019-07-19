AC/DC Launch New Video Trailer For Highway To Hell 40th Anniversary Celebration

AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Highway To Hell, released on July 27, 1979. It was the last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott, who died early the following year.

The band have released this new video trailer:

Earlier this week, AC/DC released the video below, performing "Highway To Hell" on July 13, 1979 on the Dutch TV show, Countdown. More videos from the show will be released - “The Jack” on July 24 and “Whole Lotta Rosie” on July 31. The clips were previously released on the group’s 2007 Plug Me In DVD box set, but it’s their first time they’ll appear online.