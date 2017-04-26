AC/DC - Learn ANGUS YOUNG’s Back In Black Riffs And Solos Via Licklibrary; Video Trailer
April 26, 2017, an hour ago
Selling 50 million copies worldwide, AC/DC’s seventh album, Back In Black, was an unprecedented success and cemented the band as one of rock’s all-time greats. In a new course from Licklibrary, Danny Gill takes you through Angus Young’s scorching riffs and killer solos from the record note for note.
Learn to play the following:
“Hells Bells”
“Shoot To Thrill”
“What Do You Do For Money Honey”
“Given The Dog A Bone”
“Back In Black”
“You Shook Me All Night Long”
“Have A Drink On Me”
“Shake A Leg”
“Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”
More details at this location. Check out a trailer below: