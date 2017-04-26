AC/DC - Learn ANGUS YOUNG’s Back In Black Riffs And Solos Via Licklibrary; Video Trailer

Selling 50 million copies worldwide, AC/DC’s seventh album, Back In Black, was an unprecedented success and cemented the band as one of rock’s all-time greats. In a new course from Licklibrary, Danny Gill takes you through Angus Young’s scorching riffs and killer solos from the record note for note.

Learn to play the following:

“Hells Bells”

“Shoot To Thrill”

“What Do You Do For Money Honey”

“Given The Dog A Bone”

“Back In Black”

“You Shook Me All Night Long”

“Have A Drink On Me”

“Shake A Leg”

“Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”

