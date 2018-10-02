AC/DC - Learn To Play Highway To Hell Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums - AC/DC: Highway To Hell is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in July 1979, AC/DC’s sixth studio album, Highway To Hell, is one of the band’s biggest musical achievements and sadly the last to feature lead singer Bon Scott, who died early the following year. Highway To Hell became AC/DC’s first LP to break into the US Top 100, eventually reaching #17, and it propelled the band into the top ranks of hard rock acts. It is the second highest selling AC/DC album behind Back In Black and is generally considered one of the greatest hard rock albums ever made.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the metal icons, one phrase at a time, including Angus young’s incredible guitar solos.

Learn to play the following:

"Highway To Hell"

"Girls Got Rhythm"

"Walk All Over You"

"Touch Too Much"

"Beating Around The Bush"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Get It Hot"

"If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)"

"Love Hungry Man"

"Night Prowler"