AC/DC - Learn To Play Let There Be Rock Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums, AC/DC - Let There Be Rock, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in 1977, Let There Be Rock is the fourth studio album by Australian hard rock icons, AC/DC. Selling millions of copies worldwide, this classic album ushered in a new sound for the band that would win them over many new fans in the United States and throughout the world, cementing their place as rock and roll heavyweights.

Learn to play the following:

"Go Down"

"Dog Eat Dog"

"Let There Be Rock"

"Bad Boy Boogie"

"Problem Child"

"Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be"

"Overdose"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Gear & Tone"

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the rock giants one phrase at a time, including Angus Young’s legendary guitar riffs and lead lines from the tracks; “Dog Eat Dog” and “Whole Lotta Rosie”, to the rowdy title track “Let There Be Rock.”