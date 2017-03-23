AC/DC - Live Nation Spain Fined For Refusing To Pay Out Refunds For Seville Show

Pollstar is reporting that Live Nation Spain has been fined €15,000 by Spanish authorities for refusing to refund AC/DC fans who purchased tickets for the Seville show on the band's Rock Or Bust tour but were disappointed that vocalist Brian Johnson had been replaced by Axl Rose.

When it was announced that Rose would be replacing Johnson last year, many fans who had already purchased tickets to the May 10 th show at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla wanted their money back. According to Spanish consumer rights agency Facua, Live Nation first agreed to refund fans but stopped doing so after a few days, which prompted the complaints to authorities.

According to a Vintage Vinyl News report submitted by Paul Cashmere at Noise 11, the chemistry between AC/DC guitarist Angus Young and Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose, who replaced an ailing Brian Johnson to finish the Rock Or Bust tour, "has inspired Young to start planning another AC/DC record, but Guns N’ Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalise the project. As all of the AC/DC shows were filmed it is possible fans may be treated to a live album with Rose from the Rock Or Bust tour prior to the new studio album. Despite the departure of Johnson and the retirement (at age 66) of bass player Cliff Williams after 40 years with the band, Angus has vowed that AC/DC will continue."

The above details are unconfirmed at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

Young hit the G'N'R stage on February 10th in Sydney, Australia minus his trademark school uniform for a guest appearance. Check out the footage below featuring the AC/DC hits "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff".