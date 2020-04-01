AC/DC - Never-Before-Seen Glasgow School Register Featuring ANGUS YOUNG Unearthed

AC/DC guitarist, Angus Young, turned 65 yesterday (March 31), and GlasgowLive has uncovered a slice of rock and roll history that could be considered the holy grail of artefacts relating to the band - a school register from a Glasgow school with Angus Young's name on it.

The register is from Milncroft Primary School in Cranhill, where Angus and brother Malcolm - who sadly passed away in 2017 - spent their early years before emigrating to Australia. It notes Angus as living at 6 Skerryvore Road in the scheme in the north east of the city, listing his date of birth as March 31, 1955.

The register wouldn't have been too long before Angus made the move with his family Down Under in 1963, a decade before he and Angus and Malcolm established AC/DC in 1973.

