AC/DC - New Album Will Reportedly Feature The Late Malcolm Young On All Tracks!

According to JAM Magazine, AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks. Angus Young has decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and is now back in the studio recording and mixing them with fellow band mates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson on vocals.



AC/DC are currently working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust).

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singe Axl Rose. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

