AC/DC - New Memorabilia Exhibition Commemorates Late Vocalist BON SCOTT's Last Album, Highway To Hell

A new exhibition of AC/DC music memorabilia which commemorates Bon Scott’s last album Highway to Hell has been unveiled in his home town of Kirriemuir, reports The Courier.

The Gateway To The Glens museum is marking the 40th anniversary of the classic album before the annual celebration of Kirriemuir’s favourite rock son. The UK’s biggest collector of AC/DC memorabilia has contributed to the exhibition and will be returning to Kirriemuir during the Bonfest weekend on May 3 - 5.

Neil McDonald, who is originally from Glasgow, has a collection, built over a lifetime, of albums, posters, rare cassettes and even a Christmas card from Bon Scott.

He said: “Highway To Hell was the first AC/DC LP to really break the USA, and paved the way for greater success worldwide in the future. Sadly, however, it turned out to be Bon’s last album before he tragically died on February 19 1980. I remember vividly the Highway To Hell UK Tour."

