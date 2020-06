Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws has set September 4 as the release date for four new AC/DC jigsaw puzzles. The 500-piece jigsaws are based on the iconic artwork of the AC/DC albums High Voltage, For Those About To Rock, Blow Up Your Video, and Ballbreaker.

All puzzles come in a vinyl box set sized box, that will fit alongside your vinyl record collection. Further details are forthcoming.