AC/DC Or AEROSMITH Expected To Perform At Real Madrid Soccer Star SERGIO RAMOS's Wedding This June

Real Madrid soccer star Sergio Ramos and his fiancé Pilar Rubio are due to marry in Seville, Spain on June 15th, with the wedding ceremony to take place in Seville's Cathedral and the reception on Ramos's farm.

According to AS.com, one of Spanish television's prime-time programmes announced that there will be a surprise at the reception, but refused to elaborate or provide more information. Reports suggest that either Aerosmith or AC/DC will play, and the couple are believed to have been negotiating with both legendary rock bands over the past few months, with Aerosmith reported to be the most likely.

The couple appeared recently on Spanish TV programme El Hormiguero, where they revealed that the wedding would be a highly private event: "The guests will leave their mobiles and cameras behind as soon as they enter the farm so they can relax and enjoy themselves."

