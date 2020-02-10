AC/DC - Petition Launched To Have Band Play Super Bowl Halftime Show; DEE SNIDER Lends Support

Gina Dilecce has launched a petition to have AC/DC perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

She says: "It’s been a while since we’ve had some REAL METAL play the halftime show for the Super Bowl. Don’t get me wrong, ALL MUSIC artists have done a great job and SHOULD play the show, but we all need a turn. It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?! They are coming back together, making a new album and possibly touring again. This would be perfect!! Come together, metal heads, and get this going! Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is WITH US!!"

At the time of writing, 2,133 people have signed the petition. Add your name to the growing list here.

Hear what Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider has to say about the situation: