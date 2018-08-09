AC/DC - Photo Emerges Of ANGUS And STEVIE YOUNG Outside Vancouver Studio

Earlier this week, a photograph of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd - taken outside Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver - surfaced online. Now a photo of Angus Young and nephew Stevie has emerged.

Says Canadian journalist Steve Newton in his latest blog, "Here’s another photo from the dynamic duo of AC/DC-lovin’ buddies Glenn and Crystal. There might not be any newer ones to come, because word got out that the Aussie earbusters were being spied on, and now there’s a big umbrella on the deck blocking the sight of any legendary rockers sipping coffee or whatever’s in those white mugs."



The main question still stands, are AC/DC recording a new album? Keep in mind, the band's last three albums - Rock Or Bust, Black Ice and Stiff Upper Lip - were all recorded at Adams' Warehouse Studio.

In 2016, Brian Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. He was replaced on the road by Guns N' Roses singe Axl Rose. Now it appears that he may have rejoined the band.

Stay tuned for further updates as more information surfaces.