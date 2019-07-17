AC/DC - Rare 1979 "Highway To Hell" Dutch Television Performance Video Surfaces

After over two years of social media silence, AC/DC's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages were all updated yesterday with a video, including the simple tagline: "Celebrate with us all month long! ⚡️#H2H40"

The band have now released the video below, performing "Highway To Hell" on July 13, 1979 on the Dutch TV show, Countdown. And according to Rolling Stone, more videos from the show will be released - “The Jack” on July 24 and “Whole Lotta Rosie” on July 31. The clips were previously released on the group’s 2007 Plug Me In DVD box set, but it’s their first time they’ll appear online.

Highway To Hell, AC/DC's sixth studio album, was released on July 27, 1979. It was the last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott, who died early the following year.