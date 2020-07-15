AC/DC Release Rare Video For "What Do You Do For Money Honey" Live From Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981

This month, AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 25x Platinum 1980 album, Back In Black. The band have release this rare video, featuring a performance of "What Do You Do For Money Honey", live from Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981.

AC/DC have also launched the new video series, The Story Of Back In Black, with Episode 1: "You Shook Me All Night Long", available for streaming below:

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back In Black with a range of merchandise, available now at the band's official store, here.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".