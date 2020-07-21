AC/DC Release Rare Video For "You Shook Me All Night Long" Live From Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981

This month, AC/DC are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 25x Platinum 1980 album, Back In Black. The band have release this rare video, featuring a performance of "You Shook Me All Night Long", live from Nihon Seinenkan, Tokyo, 1981.

The band previously released rare footage for their performance of "What Do You Do For Money Honey", from the same concert. Watch below:

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Back In Black, the band recently launched the new video series, The Story Of Back In Black. Watch two available episodes below.

Episode 1: "You Shook Me All Night Long":

Episode 2: "Hells Bells":

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back In Black with a range of merchandise, available now at the band's official store, here.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".