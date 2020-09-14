AC/DC Releases Dirty Deeds, JOHN LENNON Leaves THE BEATLES; This Week In Music History Video Streaming

AXS TV has released the new video below, stating: "This week in music, John Lennon announced his breakup from The Beatles, AC/DC released Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, and autotone completely change the future of music. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down this week in music history."

1969 - September 20, John Lennon announced to The Beatles he was leaving group

1976 - September 20, AC/DC released their third studio album ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’.

1977 - September 16, Talking Heads released their debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

1983 - September 15, Huey Lewis and the News released the album Sports.

1983 - September 17, the TV show Star Search debuts on CBS.

1994 - September 20, The Dave Matthews Band released ‘Under the Table and Dreaming’.

1997 - September 19, The pitch-correction software Auto-Tune hits the market.