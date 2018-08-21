AC/DC Reportedly "Not Pleased" That They've Been Spotted At Vancouver Studio

"I've heard from a few sources that one of my fave all-time bands, AC/DC, isn't too thrilled that I got the word out that they'd been spotted at a recording facility in Vancouver," says Ear Of Newt's Steve Newton in a new report for The Georgia Straight.

Newton recently posted a photo shot by AC/DC fans Glenn Slavens and Crystal Lambert, showing engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust) - with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd outside Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, furthering rumours that the band are indeed working on new music. Prior to that, a photograph of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd surfaced, followed by a shot of Angus Young and nephew Stevie, all taken outside the very studio that the above mentioned albums were recorded.

Steve Newton continues: "Today I got a message via Facebook from local author, musician, and cool-dude-I-always-see-at-the-Commodore, Aaron Chapman.

"I have been told from word passed along by insiders that the band is not pleased by you blowing their cover in town," he reported. "Of course, they might consider it a good idea to stay away from going outside the studio for a smoke or whatever..."

Yeah, I guess they could quit goin' out for ciggies on the deck at Warehouse Studio in Gastown, where the photographic team of Glenn Slavens and Crystal Lambert has a birds'-eye-view of their lung-bustin' shenanigans."

Read more at The Georgia Straight, and stay tuned for updates on this AC/DC situation.