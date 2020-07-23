AC/DC - Rocksaws Expands Jigsaw Puzzle Line With Let There Be Rock, If You Want Blood You've Got It, Highway To Hell, And Black Ice

Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws have expand their jigsaw puzzle line with the iconic artwork of the albums Let There Be Rock, If You Want Blood You've Got It, Highway To Hell, and Black Ice, due for release in October.

A message states: "These gorgeous officially licensed 500 piece puzzles are a guaranteed good time. You’ll find yourself digging into the band's album art as never before. Take note though - as this is the first pressing, supplies are limited. You’re going to want to pre-order fast, otherwise, you might have to wait another few months!"

Pre-order here.

Zee Productions/Rock Saws previously announced September 4 as the release date for another four AC/DC jigsaw puzzles, based on the albums High Voltage, For Those About To Rock, Blow Up Your Video, and Ballbreaker.