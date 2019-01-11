AC/DC / ROSE TATTOO - Apartment On Site Of Legendary "House Of Hits" Recording Studio Up For Sale

A chance to own a slice of Australian music history is up for grabs with a three-bedroom Neutral Bay apartment on the site of a famed recording studio for sale, reports NEWS.com.au.

No. 203/9-11 Rangers Rd, in the Muse apartment complex is located where Alberts music studios once stood. The studio launched the careers of Australian chart legends AC/DC, The Easybeats, The Angels and Rose Tattoo. It was known as the “House Of Hits’’ and was a creative hub for songwriters, producers and singers.

CBRE Residential’s Robert Alfreldi and Caroline Fagerlund are selling the property for an undisclosed price via private treaty. Owner occupier downsizers and executive couples are expected to be the key buyer groups.

