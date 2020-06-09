AC/DC, ROSE TATTOO Producer MARK OPITZ Awarded With Medal Of The Order Of Australia

Billboard is reporting that record producer and audio engineer, Mark Opitz, has been awarded a Medal Of The Order Of Australia in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours List, announced Monday (June 8).

The Queenslander was feted for his service to the performing arts, particularly to music production, and is one of 933 Australians honored for their outstanding achievement.

Opitz is among the very best in the business, having produced albums for a string of ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artists including INXS, Cold Chisel, AC/DC and The Divinyls.

During the '90s, Optiz served with Warner Music as head of A&R and, later, joined the executive team at Michael Gudinski’s Mushroom Group, where he was responsible for overseeing Australian artists’ music projects.

“Congratulations to legendary Australian producer Mark Opitz, who was awarded the Medal Of The Order Of Australia," a statement from ARIA reads. "His work is heard every day, with INXS, Cold Chisel, AC/DC, Hoodoo Gurus and many more amongst his credits.”

Read more at Billboard.

Mark Opitz' production credits include titles from AC/DC (Powerage, 1978), Steelheart (Steelheart, 1990), KISS (KISS Symphony: Alive IV, 2003), Rose Tattoo (Outlaws, 2020), and many more.