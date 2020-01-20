AC/DC Rumoured To Be Releasing New Album In February / March 2020, Touring Australia Late In The Year

According to Daily Mail Australia, AC/DC are rumoured to be announcing a world stadium tour with frontman Brian Johnson resuming his position on vocals. On Monday, January 20th, broadcaster Eddie McGuire leaked the news on his Triple M Melbourne breakfast show.

McGuire is quoted as saying "My mail is, there will be a new album released by AC/DC in February or March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia in October/November 2020. And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front, and even Phil Rudd might be back in the group either playing percussion or drums."

Stay tuned for updates.

Following news that AC/DC's Back In Black album was certified 25x platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America on December 6, 2019, news later surfaced that the album's title track and mega-hit, "You Shook Me All Night Long", were both certified triple platinum by the RIAA on December 12, with two more album tracks, "Shoot To Thrill" and "Hell's Bells", certified platinum for the first time.

The Back In Black album has now shipped 25 million copies in the US. The album is only the third studio album in history to earn a 25x platinum certification, just behind Michael Jackson's Thriller (33x platinum) and the Eagles' Hotel California (26x platinum).

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album was produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

The album has sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.