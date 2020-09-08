AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Teams Up With DAVE GROHL For Sky Arts Documentary

Sky Arts will air the new documentary, Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, on September 17. The doc was filmed at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in California.

A synopsis: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo’s LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

Late last month, Brian Johnson called into the Old Fashioned Rock N' Roll Radio Show, hosted by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. An excerpt from their chat, which can be heard below, follows:

Joe Walsh: Have you talked to Angus (Young - AC/DC guitarist) lately?

Brian Johnson: "Actually, it's the craziest thing. His wife, Ella, she loves to cook. And that's what we were talking about — how to make scones. It had nothing to do with music. And Angus is safe and well. And so is Phil (Rudd - AC/DC drummer). Cliff (Williams - AC/DC bassist) is up in the mountains of North Carolina… Cliff's a huntin' and shootin' and fishin' man. And I don't know where Stevie (Young - AC/DC rhythm guitarist) is. He's somewhere."

Looking ahead to 2021, Johnson commented: "It would be lovely just to get out there, stand on that stage, and just give it everything you've got. It's going to be the biggest roar you'll ever hear in your life, when any band, anywhere in the world, stands up there... it's going to be brilliant!"

(Photo - Sky.com)