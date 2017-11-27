AC/DC's MALCOLM YOUNG Remembered As "Musical Mastermind" At Private Funeral In Sydney

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has been remembered as a "humble man" and "musical mastermind" at a private funeral service at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Australia reports Nour Haydar of ABC News.

Mourners were given guitar picks with their programs at the service. In his eulogy, friend David Albert said Young's impact on the music industry was nothing short of momentous.

The rocker died earlier this month aged 64 after suffering from dementia for several years. Young's beloved Gretsch guitar, "the beast", rested on top of his coffin during the service.

After the traditional Catholic service, the cortege made its way down College Street led by the Scots College Pipes and Drums band which played a medley of songs including the guitar solo from "It's A Long Way To The Top", "Waltzing Matilda" and "Road To Gundagai".

AC/DC issued the following statement upon Malcolm's passing: "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young: "As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."