AC/DC's "The Jack" Surges In Popularity In Norway

The history of music has always been not only about the art and culture but rather about the social change and issues faced by people in a certain period of time. From the ancient Mongolian vocals and Christian music to the Beatles and the Woodstock era, music has influenced the entire planet for ages. Every nation and culture has experienced movement and systematic chances supported by great musicals and performances.

Even some of the biggest personalities on earth had a certain connection with music. Many were inspired by songs and instrumentals while others were writing them. There are songs about famous people and their lives. A great example is a song “free Nelson Mandela”, written to support the South African movement. Even after Mandela’s resignation, the song was often performed globally by leading musicians, like Amy Winehouse who performed at the 2008 Aid concert in London’s Hyde Park. It was attended by Nelson Mandela himself, who reportedly had a ‘soft spot’ for the late singer.

In the 20th century, the change was brought to the west by musicians and artists who were not afraid to be who they truly were. By breaking traditional gender roles and stereotypes, these musicians have built the world we know today. Without them, many social movements would struggle to attract as much attention as they managed to in the end. David Bowie, Madonna, Cher, and others are great examples of how musicians have contributed to the creation of certain cultures while fighting for human rights.

AC/DC’s history and why they are considered one of the leading collectives of all times

Hundreds of musicians and musical collectives are created each year. Yet, only very few of them achieve what Australia’s AC/DC managed to reach. Their influence that started in the late 20th century has continued to this very day. Today, the band is acknowledged as one of the most legendary and impactful in the history of the music industry. It is not without a reason as the AC/DC accompanied many important global events throughout its existence.

Founded in 1973, the Sydney-based band introduced their first album only in 1975. The initial founding members were Scottish brothers living in Australia’s largest city Malcolm and Angus Young became legends of the music industry and heroes to millions of people globally. The band members, to this date, describe their genre as simply “ Rock and Roll”. However, experts have called them heavy metal, hard rock, and blues-rock bands.

The significance of this band is not only its great music that gathered a million in Moscow when the country was at the edge of the Soviet era, back in 1991. Rather, it is in its inconsistency. The band is known for changing a number of lead singers, drummers, guitarists, and others. This makes its ‘family tree’ extremely complicated. Yet, despite the inconsistency and so many changes, they have managed to keep the music their priority, carrying on the legacy started in 1973.

The Jack and gambling

In 1975, the AC/DC was starting to attract a lot of attention following the launch of their first studio album. The second one, T.N.T followed shortly after. 'The Jack' is undoubtedly considered one of the most significant songs not only on this very album but throughout the entire history of the band. This is the history that is not short and Jack’s popularity surely has a reason.

Today, ‘the Jack’ is making a major comeback in Norway. It has been trending on different charts and streaming services for the past few weeks. Many say that gambling is the main industry that has caused this unexpected comeback of a song. It is evident that many of the new online casinos accepting players from Norway are now advertising themselves through this song. The lyrics are quite characteristic which helps them a lot. Anyone who has lived in the late 20th or early 21st century knows and can recognize the song. The fact that AC/DC was extremely popular in Norway also is a major contributing factor.

Besides its musical and instrumental value, ‘the Jack’ has an interesting story behind it. It was developed from the beginning to the end by the back-then lead singer of the band, Bon Scott. He joined AC/DC in 1974 and remained a member of the band until his death in 1980. The song was written based on a letter that Malcolm Young received from a woman during the tour of Adelaide. It applied that Malcolm had given her gonorrhea. Song’s idea was born there and the base became the lifestyle of some of the members.

The lyrics, as well as hidden meanings of some of the performances of the latter talk about STDs and gambling. Casinos were a big part of the band that had just emerged out of the blue. No one is ready for that amount of global success. The pressure from the media and the public is just too overwhelming and almost all celebrities turn to certain types of entertainment to escape. Gambling was something that helped them escape the reality of always being under a loop of the media and the public.

The song is now seeing an evident comeback as the growing number of casinos have started using it more than 40 years after its initial release. There is no reason why the song started gaining momentum in Norway but not in other similar countries. Yet, the fact is that the charts are seeing “The Jack” again and it is set to remain there.

(AC/DC live photo by Mats Andersson)